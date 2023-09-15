...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mr. George Theodore (Ted) Worthington, 75, of Ayden passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2023. He was born on April 14, 1948 to Jerry Talbert Worthington and Hazel Joyce Riggs Worthington. He was a native of Ayden where he was raised on his family's generational farm and attended Roundtree Christian Church. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Famer Funeral Chapel in Ayden, NC. Visitation will be from 1:30 - 2:30 PM. Guests are welcome to attend the graveside service at the McLawhorn Cemetery on Old Snow Hill Road in Ayden following the funeral service. George was accepted into the Army at the age of 19. He served in Alaska and Germany before returning home after 4 years. During his service, he earned the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Upon his return home, he earned his Bachelor's Degree at East Carolina University. Applying his education and work experience, he accepted a job as an Electrical Engineer at Cherry Point Marine Base, retiring in 2012. Above all, George's passion was gaining knowledge, followed by educating others. One of his favorite subjects was the Civil War. He would often serve the community, providing living history demonstrations and participating in re-enactments with the Northampton Artillery and 7th North Carolina Infantry. In addition, he served numerous youth as a Scout Master for Ayden Boy Scout Troop 34, helping many students attain Eagle Scout. He is proceeded in death by his father, Jerry Worthington; mother, Hazel Worthington; brother, Steve Worthington; and son, Troy Worthington. George is survived by his son, Greg Worthington (born to JoAnn Oakley of Ayden) and wife, Melody; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Worthington; brother, Mike Worthington and wife, Fran; sister, Sandra Worthington Grogan and husband, Gary; and grandchildren, Sarah and Audrey.