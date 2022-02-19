Gerald Elks

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
Westerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 to 30
mph combined with minimum relative humidited around 25 to 35
precent will bring an increased fire danger across the area
Saturday afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
CHOCOWINITY - Mr. Gerald Dalton Elks, age 63, a resident of Chocowinity, died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington.
Gerald began his 35-year working career with Gillko, Inc. in 1978 as a junior carpenter. By the mid 1980's, he had become a finish carpenter/cabinet maker and progressed to a construction supervisor in the mid 1990's. In 1999, he became an officer of the corporation and head construction superintendent. Gerald started his own construction business in 2014.
Gerald's love of bass fishing was second only to his love for his family and friends. Over 25 years of tournament bass fishing with Larry Thomas, he won many trophies, cash, and a new Stratos Bass Boat.
Gerald is survived by his wife Lori Millar Elks of the home; his mother, Shirley Dixon Elks of Chocowinity; stepson, Michael Goldberg of Erwin, N.C.; brother, James Phillip Elks of Chocowinity; sisters, Sharon Elks Housley (Douglas) of Chocowinity, Donna Elks Pittman (Allen) of Washington; nephews, Jacob Pittman, Wayne Harris and nieces, Emily Toler, and Tania Harris.
Gerald was preceded in death by his father, Tan Dalton Elks and stepson, Matthew Goldberg.
The family will receive friends at other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the BCDC Adult Program, P.O. Box 518, Washington, N.C. 27889 or Chocowinity Pet Resort and Day Camp, 89 Maple Court, Chocowinity, N.C. 27817.