Mr. Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Davis, 88, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 11:00 am at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Jerry was the son of the late George and Faye Davis of Brownstown, Indiana. He and his wife moved to Greenville in 2004, and he had been a resident of Cypress Glenn for the past 11 years. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Smith Davis and a brother, James Henry Davis. He is survived by his daughters, Diana Bowman and husband, Mark, of Frederick, MD and Suzanne Davis of Greenville; grandchildren, Sean Bowman and wife, Mary Bowman, Lauren Cramer and husband, Tim Cramer, Karly Bowman-Morron and husband, Kris Morron, Hillary Weismiller, Meredith Weismiller, Bronwyn Weismiller; great-grandchildren, Graham Otvos, Brooke Bowman, Kinsley Bowman, Avery Cramer, and Elliyah Morron. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Cypress Glenn, 100 Hickory Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com