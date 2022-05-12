Gerald McCray Singleton, 61, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held Friday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Cole Williams. The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 2:30 until 3:45 PM at the funeral home. Gerald, a native of Greenville, was the son of the late John Ervin Singleton and Mary Frances Singleton Glisson. He attended D.H. Conley High School and immediately began working in mechanic work. He was employed at American Truck, later White's International for 17 years as well as multiple other shops in Pitt County including a shop in Oak City. He was an avid NASCAR fan, especially for Dale Earnhart. In addition to his parents Gerald was preceded in death by his sister, Terry Singleton Green, step-father, Mack Glisson, and a step-brother, "Little Mack" Glisson. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Glisson-Singleton; children, Jonathan McCray Singleton of Greenville, Kelly Lynette Brinkley and husband, Darrell, of Ayden, Robert Jason Edmondson of Greenville, and Joshua Davis Edmondson and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Christopher Aiden Stancil and Vanora Siv Edmondson; brothers, Timothy Ervin Singleton of Pinetops, and Jeffrey Alan Singleton and wife, Pam; Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com