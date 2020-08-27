Geraldine Ward Langley
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Geraldine Ward Langley, 73, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 7-9pm at Whichard Chapel Church Holy of Power, Stokes, NC. Viewing will be held on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Geraldine Ward Langley will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.