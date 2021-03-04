Geraldine Oxley, 82, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 p.m. at Bethany FWB Church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the church service. Geraldine, daughter of the late Carl and Winnie Wooten, grew up in Kinston and began working as a bookkeeper at Hampton Shirt Factory. It was there that she met her other half, H.L. Oxley Jr., and by fate, an everyday encounter ultimately blossomed into marriage in 1961. A move to Greenville soon thereafter led to a rewarding accounting career, first at Prepshirt Manufacturing, then at Vermont American, where she retired in 2001. Her blessed union with H.L. provided her with two children, two grandchildren, and 58 years of blissful partnership. She was a people person, forging long-lasting friendships in her church and community, as well as leaving a warm impression on everyone she met. Her caring and down-to-earth nature endeared her to all. She was unwavering in her faith and will be especially remembered for her kindness, beauty, and grace. She is reunited eternally with her husband, H.L. Oxley Jr., and survived by daughters, Debora Oxley Boone of Wilmington and Michelle Oxley of Greenville; and her beloved granddaughters, Savanah and Rhiannon of Wilmington. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.