Geraldine "Gerry" Smith
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Geraldine "Gerry" Smith passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Smith, a native of Goldsboro, was a graduate of Rex Nursing School in Raleigh. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 17 years until 1972, when she opened the bicycle shop in Kinston. It was ten years later, in 1982 that she opened Bicycle Post in Greenville, which remains in operation under her family's 2nd & 3rd generations.
As a member of the Greenville community for 21 years, Gerry was very dedicated to improving the outdoor amenities offered by the town. Currently, Pitt County has over 10 miles of mountain bike trails and outdoor access that Gerry helped to create and establish. In addition, she also co-sponsored the Fiesta Biathlon for 33 years. Gerry had a love for combining physical activity with the outdoors and wanted others to have an opportunity to experience the same joy. Yet her biggest accomplishment, was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and super grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Greg Smith and Jeff Smith and wife, Charlie; and three grandsons, Jeffrey, Charles, and William Smith.
Memorials may be made to The Autism Society of NC, 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
