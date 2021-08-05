Mrs. Gertrud Glass, age 83, loving wife and mother, and a resident of Steeplechase Drive, Washington, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at her home. The family will receive friends at 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, August 6, 2021 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory, 900 John Small Avenue, Washington. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Oakdale Cemetery, 180 East 15th Street, Washington. Following the service, the family will gather with friends for food and fellowship at the home of James and Gertrud Glass, 201 Steeplechase Drive, Washington. Mrs. Glass was born in Speicher, Germany on September 15, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Matthais Faber and Josephine Roth Faber. Mrs. Glass grew up in Germany, until meeting her husband, Ret. TSgt., James D. Glass there in 1956. Gertrud and James were married on February 22, 1957. Together, 65 years, they raised five children and were stationed throughout Europe and the U.S. Gertrud was much loved by everyone and will always be remembered as Liebe “Mutter” and for her kindness, faith, and compassionate spirit. She is desperately missed by all who knew her. Surviving with her husband are three sons, Charles Glass (Annette), John Glass (Catherine), James Glass (Claire); two daughters, Rosemarie Glass, Karin Harris (Jeffrey); eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; brother: Heinz Faber of Speicher, Germany; and sister: Rosemarie Roth of Bitburg, Germany In addition to her parents, Mrs. Glass was preceded by a grandson, Brandon John Glass. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Glass family.