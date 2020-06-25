Gertrude Cunningham

Gertrude Ann Cunningham
WILMINGTON - Gertrude Ann Cunningham, 91, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Wilmington, NC.
Gert was born in Yonkers, NY, and was the younger of two daughters of William J. and Katherine Twomey and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers.
She worked and met her future husband Kevin at Burroughs Wellcome & Co. in Tuckahoe, NY. They were married for almost 47 years until his death in 1996.
After lovingly raising four children in Eastchester, NY, she returned to Burroughs Wellcome before the company relocated to Greenville, NC, and continued there as a pharmaceutical inventory analyst until her retirement.
Grandma Gertie was a proud grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of two and loved keeping up with their lives and accomplishments, especially through shared photographs.
She enjoyed bird watching, especially hummingbirds, and her yard was dotted with bird feeders. She kept abreast of the news and weather daily. She also enjoyed playing cards every Tuesday with her dearest friends and was fortunate enough to travel to many places, including her ancestral home of Ireland.
For over 48 years, Gert was a faithful parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville, where she was involved in many parish activities. She moved to Wilmington in late 2018 to be closer to her daughter Kathleen but always considered Greenville to be her true home.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gert was preceded in death by her older sister, Kathleen Pietrzak.
She is survived by her children Patricia McNamara (Tom) of Timonium, MD; Kevin Cunningham (Beth), mayor of Rutledge, PA; Kathleen Sanders (John W.) of Wilmington; and MaryKate Cunningham (Robert Newton) of Chapel Hill; grandchildren Matthew, Terence, Colin, Caitlin, William, Madalein, Lily, Aidan and Grace; and great-grandsons Brooks and Heath.
A private family interment will take place on Tuesday, June 30, at the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum in Greenville, NC. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date at St. Peter Catholic Church when conditions are safer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. 4th St., Greenville, NC, 27858 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare/Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC, 28401.
