Gertrude Flagg Dalzell, 99, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, in Greenville, NC. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 5, at 11am in the First Presbyterian Church in Kinston. The family will receive following the service. Burial will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park at 1:30 pm. She was born to Slemmons Flagg and Beulah Gertrude Foreman Flagg on February 15, 1923, in Martinsburg, WV. After graduating high school, she obtained a BS in voice from Hood College. She also attended East Carolina University for her teaching certification and in 2013 was inducted into the ECU Educators Hall of Fame. Gertrude married William Mance Bogey in 1948 and had one son, William Jr. (Bill). She attended ECU and taught Kindergarten for 20 years. In 1982 she married Harrison Richard Dalzell. She was a member and elder at the First Presbyterian Church, a member of the Preceptor Beta Delta Sorority and volunteered at Meals on Wheels for 25 years. During her free time she loved reading, traveling, singing in the church choir, and she was a prominent Bridge player. In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death her husbands, William Mance Bogey (1973) and Harrison Richard Dalzell (1999); sisters, Lillian Shipper and Virginia Paulus; brother, Jay Flagg; half-brothers, Claude Flagg and Dorsey Flagg. She is survived by her son, William Mance Bogey Jr. (Jenni K); sister-in-law Elly Flagg; three grandchildren, William Mance Bogey, III (Sara), Kristen Bogey Dodge (Paul), and Karsin Landis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2101 N. Herritage Street, Kinston, NC 28501. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.