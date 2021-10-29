Gertrude Lewis Tripp
NEW BERN - Gertrude Lewis Tripp, 86, of New Bern died October 25, 2021 at Spring Arbor of Kinston. She was a member of Sherwood Forest FWB church. She and her husband, John were the former owners and operators of John Tripp's Garage on Trent Road.
A native of Craven County, she was born June 13, 1935 to the late Jessie and Esther Lewis of Vanceboro. She was preceded in death by her brothers Otis (Buck) and Archie Lewis; her husband of 62 years, John Tripp.
Gertrude is survived by her sister, Hazel Lewis Mills of Greenville, NC; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation with the family will be at Cotten Funeral Home at 1:00 prior to her service to follow at 2:00 on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Her burial service will be on MONDAY, November 1, 2021 in Greenleaf Memorial Park at 10:00. Visitation with family will follow.
Special thanks to the staff at Spring Arbor of Kinston and Community Home Care and Hospice of Kinston. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Tripp family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.