Gertrude “Trudie” Hartsell passed away quietly on May 22, 2021 at the age of 97. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church of Kinston. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service at the church. An active member of her community, Trudie was an avid gardener and member of both her local garden club and an honorary member of the Garden Club of North Carolina. She also was a founding member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Lenoir Memorial Hospital serving as president on several occasions. As a hospital volunteer she accumulated more than 8000 hours of service.She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kinston for more than 50 years and loved her church family. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband but, mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family. Trudie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond. She is survived by her son, Ken (Vicky); granddaughters, Lily and Rose (Mike); six great grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of the Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Inpatient Hospice for their excellent care and support during our stay. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.