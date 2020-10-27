Gladys Jackson

Gladys Ruth Stancill Jackson
GREENVILLE - Gladys Ruth Stancill Jackson, 76, passed away on Thursday October 22, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Monday at 4 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Gladys was a member of Life Gate Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lena Hathaway Stancill and a sister, Barbara Stancill Holland.
She is survived by her: son, Leslie A. Moore of Greenville; sisters, Myrtie Odell Stancill Hedgepath of Greenville, Lena Jo Stancill Whaley of Dunkirk, MD, and Peggy Stancill Roberson and husband, James, of Grimesland; brother, Joseph Wayne Stancill of Greenville.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.