Gladys Jones Beddard, 90, lifelong resident of Ayden, North Carolina went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Born May 1, 1930 to the late John William and Josie Dennis Jones, she was the only daughter with three brothers, an infant who died at birth, the late Walter “Pete” Jones and the late Robert Lee Jones. She was married to the late Walter Beddard for 68 years and their union was blessed with their beloved daughter Susan. Walter and Gladys loved to travel and considered themselves “World Travelers”. Gladys retired from Dupont after many devoted years of employment. She was a wonderful caregiver to several family members and friends through the years and always had time to lend a helping hand or just be a listening ear. Gladys was very well known, not only in Ayden, but in surrounding communities. She could often be found with her friends at Bojangles enjoying each other’s fellowship. Her thoughtfulness and generosity were loved by all. Gladys was always dressed beautifully and had the most amazing broaches and pins, purses, and shoes to accompany every outfit and for every occasion. She and Walter had an immaculate home and gardens that they often used to entertain—including decorating for Christmas with tours to include refreshments, while their health allowed. She used her gardening talents to grow the most beautiful flowers, roses, daffodils, lilies to name a few. She would then create beautiful vases, which she shared with those in local nursing homes and throughout the community. She was also quite the candy maker and was famous for her chocolates, especially around the holidays. At the time of her passing, Gladys was the oldest living member of Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church. It was there that she was known as the “Candy Lady”, as she prepared and distributed bags of candy to all of the children every Sunday morning. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well. She had a true heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room. Gladys leaves to cherish her memory: a daughter Susan and husband Wayne Aspinwall, grandsons Brent and Chad and their families, many nieces, nephews, and special friends. The family will have a private service to honor her legacy on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden, NC with interment at Homestead Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, NC 28513. The family of Gladys would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Robin Adams for all of her many years of dedicated compassionate care. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com