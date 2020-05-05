Gladys Cobb Oakley
GREENVILLE - Gladys Cobb Oakley completed her earthly journey May 3, 2020, eighty-five years, one month, one week, and five days after she began it on March 21, 1935. Her parents were Jesse C. and Dora T. Cobb. Mrs. Oakley was married to the late Carlyle Wesley Oakley for thirty-six years.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Oakley was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Aaron Harvey Cobb, Gertrude C. Beaman, Leslie Cobb, Linwood Cobb, and Ivey Z. Cobb.
Having earned her bachelor's degree from Atlantic Christian College (Barton) and her master's degree from East Carolina University with many years of teaching elementary children, Mrs. Oakley could be called a woman of accomplishment. Others would point out her many years of service to two Original Free Will Baptist churches, both named Friendship. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and played piano at Friendship Church in Trenton, NC. She taught Sunday School, was children's Sunday School superintendent, was building fund treasurer, and sang in the choir at her home church, Friendship of Farmville, NC.
Mrs. Oakley is survived by her son Carlton and his wife Connie Oakley and her daughter Carlissa and her husband Daniel L. Taylor, both of Farmville. In addition, she is survived by four grand-daughters: Mary-Carlyle Taylor, Anne-Wesley Taylor, Naomi Oakley, and Sarah Oakley.
The family would like to thank the kind, compassionate doctors, nurses, and staff of Vidant Hospital, Greenville. They would also like to thank the therapists, nurses, and staff of Kendra Home Health and as well as those of Community Home Care and Hospice. The family would also especially like to thank Mrs. Linda Price for years of loving, competent, and faithful service.
The family would also like to thank the numerous family and friends who have helped out during their mother's illness and passing. Your prayers and gifts of food and necessities are much appreciated.
A private graveside service will be held. Farmville Funeral Home will be receiving friends on Tuesday, May 5, from 9:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. for those that would like to pay their respect to the family of Mrs. Oakley.
