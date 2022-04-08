Mother Gladys Virginia Phillips Scott, age 83 passed away peacefully at Vidant Medical Center on Friday, April 1, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1938 to the late James Robert & Mary Wilson Phillips. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday 1:00 pm at St. Peters MB Church with Dr. Julius Phillips officiating and burial at Homestead Memorial Gardens. Gladys loved to love on family. She loved flowers and gardening and was an avid social media encourager. She attended Pitt County Schools and she became a homemaker and caregiver after moving to Baltimore, MD where she resided over 50 years. Gladys relocated to Greenville, NC in 2011 and joined Cherry Lane FWB Church where she was active and supportive until her death. Gladys leaves to cherish her memory; her son, Donnie B. Cox (Barbara) of the home, one daughter by marriage, Vanessa Scott of Baltimore, MD, one brother, Earl Phillips (Mary) of Greenville, NC, two sisters, Marilyn P. Whitehurst of Greenville, NC and Brownie Moore of Baltimore, MD, 6 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Friday 2-6 pm, there will be a Walk-Thru Viewing at Cherry Lane FWB Church. Professional & Excellent Services Entrusted To Blake Phillips.