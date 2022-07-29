...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Glenda Carmady Sawyer of Greenville, NC died peacefully at home in the arms of her family on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held Monday at 2 PM in the Farmer Funeral Chapel in Ayden. The family will receive friends following the service. Glenda and her twin brother, Jimmy were born in Alliance, NC to the late Ray and Celia Carmady on Sept 12, 1939. Upon her graduation from Pamlico County High School, she went to Rex School of Nursing from which she graduated in 1961 Her nursing career started at Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City followed by Camden County Health Department. In her tenure there she advanced to Director of Nursing over five counties until 1988. She then joined the Pitt County Health Department for several years. In her final days of her career she was a Patient Advocate at Pitt County Memorial Hospital. Ms. Sawyer was an active member of Covenant Church. She went on mission trips throughout the world spreading the word of Christ. As her health declined, she began a new mission over the past ten years through making and donating thousands of sock monkeys to the Ronald McDonald House, nursing homes, and children’s church groups. She spent many years at Kitty Hawk walking the beach collecting shells and sea glass or fishing. With pockets full of shells and a gentle smile she would greet every person on the beach. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Edward Sawyer; brothers, Jimmy and Joe Carmady. Left to celebrate her life and legacy are daughter, Ruth Watson (Emily) and nieces Sherri Carmady and Wendy Carmady, grandchildren Alexis Kelly (Josh), Emily Sawyer, Courtney Conway, Erin Gray, Cameron Warren, Scott Gray, Emily Downs, and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Crizma, and Silas. She was MawMaw to all that loved her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Pitt County Humane Society or The Kelly Children’s Home of Washington, NC. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com