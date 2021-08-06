Glenn Franklin Cherry, 84, of Kinston, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 – 11 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Glenn was born in Pitt County on March 1, 1936, to the late John Henry and Elizabeth Warren Cherry. He was an avid fisherman and known for his great catches and love of the water. He was employed by Swift & Company for 36 years and was also an active member of LaGrange Volunteer Rescue Squad for 22 years, during which time he taught training classes for various rescue squads. In addition, he served as chairperson of the deacon board for LaGrange Free Will Baptist Church and Immanuel Baptist Church. However, he had currently been a member of Armenia Christian Church, where he also served as an elder. Glenn was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce Gilbert Cherry; brother & sister-in-law, John Graham and Helen Etheridge Cherry; brother & sisters-in-law, Jack Cherry and Shirley Cherry and Catherine Cherry. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Cherry Briley and husband, Johnnie; as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com