Mr. Glenn Lewis Swanson, 89, a resident of Ayden, NC, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC, after several years of declining health. A native of Hickory, NC, Glenn grew up in Cleveland, NC. After high school, he entered the United States Army in 1954 and served in Japan and Korea and also with the 503rd Military Police at Fort Bragg, NC. After being discharged from the Army, Glenn joined the North Carolina State Patrol in 1959. He was stationed in Rich Square, NC, for ten years before being transferred to Ayden, NC, in February, 1971. He was soon promoted to the rank of Sergeant, assuming new duties as Public Safety Information Officer for Troop A. Glenn was a member of Ayden First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister. Glenn is survived by his wife of sixty years, Mary (Mac) Swanson; his son, Andy Swanson, of Ayden; his grandson, Zack Swanson, of Omaha, Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2PM at the Mausoleums at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ayden First Baptist Church, PO Box 308, Ayden, NC 28513 or to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com