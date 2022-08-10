Glenn Manning, 68, went to meet his Jesus on Monday, August 8th, 2022. The funeral service will be Friday at 2:00 PM at the Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church. The visitation will take place from 12:30 - 1:45 PM. The interment will be at the Leggett Cemetery on Eugene James Road. Glenn's passion in life was to be a servant. He served his community and all over the world. He will always be remembered for his love of cooking and "feeding Jesus". He always made sure anyone in need was delivered a hot meal. He loved his wife, his son, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren with every ounce of his soul. His greatest desire in life was to witness to the world and share the gospel of Jesus Christ. In his final hours he was still praying and encouraging everyone that he saw. His last wishes for everyone, as he told each member of his family was, "If you want to see me again, know Jesus, because I am going to Heaven". Glenn was a member of the Belvoir Community and Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for many years. Glenn served in many areas of ministry including a men's ministry in the community, Walter B. Jones, multiple prison ministries, nursing home, and missionary work. He was preceded in death by his parents, MD and Marjorie Manning; his in-laws Dennis and Lucille Leggett; and his siblings, Bobby Manning, Theresa Ann Ingram, and Betty Sue Savage. He is survived by the love of his life of 50 years, Vickie Leggett Manning; the apple of his eye, his son, Hunter Manning and wife, Kim; his three greatest blessings, his grandchildren, Kailey, Hunt, and Hayden Manning; sisters, Carolyn Bogey, Barbara Dellano, and Deloris Davis; brothers, Tom, Rick, Bill, and Lawrence Manning; and many special nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory