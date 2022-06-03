Gloria C. Pearsall

Mrs. Gloria C. Pearsall, 85, died Sunday, May 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association use the link provided. https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=747914&amp;fr_id=1060&amp;pg=fund Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.

