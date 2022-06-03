Gloria C. Pearsall Jun 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mrs. Gloria C. Pearsall, 85, died Sunday, May 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association use the link provided. https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=747914&fr_id=1060&pg=fund Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenville Gloria C. Pearsall Celebration Worship Christianity Nc Cremation Viewing Church Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector