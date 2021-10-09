Gloria Jean Oakley, 61 passed away October 5, 2021 at Harmony Hall Nursing Home in Kinston, NC after a period of declining health. Jean was born in Greenville, NC on April 14, 1960 to Gloria Oakley and the late Archie Lee Oakley Sr. In addition to her mother, Jean is survived by her brother Archie Lee Oakley Jr (Janie) of Greenville, NC and two sisters Theresa Oakley of Wilmington, NC and Debra O. Cox (Gilbert) of Wilkesboro, NC. Jean held a special place in her heart for her niece Terri Cox (children Dustin and Mackenzie) and nephew Charles Cox. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.

