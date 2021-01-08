Gordon Tilghman Lee
FARMVILLE - Gordon Tilghman Lee, age 82, passed away peacefully after several years of illness on January 4, 2021 in Douglas, Georgia. Gordon was born on March 17, 1938 in Farmville, NC where he was raised. He attended Farmville High School, Oak Ridge Military Institute, Florida Southern, and proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard.
Gordon was proud to follow in his father's footsteps in the tobacco business after serving in the Coast Guard. He retired from Export Leaf Tobacco Company after working with them for 35 years as a tobacco buyer. He was also a former Shriner and member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry.
Gordon enjoyed playing golf, fishing and traveling, but his most treasured times were spent with his large family, whom he loved with all his heart.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Edward Lee and Edith Norville Lee; and children, Deborah Lee Heath and Vincent Edward Lee. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 43 years, Jovanna Giddens Lee; children, Gordon Tilghman Lee Jr., Diane Lee Garris (Ricky), Richard Christopher Lee (Julie) and Regina Lee Lott (Ron); 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Edith Lee Braudwell (David); special sister-in-law Lila Giddens White; and many special nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 10, at 2:00 P.M. at Farmville Funeral Home, 4226 E Church St, Farmville, NC 27828. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .