Grace Ann Stafford Peoples

Grace Ann Stafford Peoples, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held Friday at 2:00 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Asher Panton. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from Noon to 1:45 PM at funeral home and at other times at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Donna Rogers. Grace, a native of Pasquotank County, was the daughter of the late Miles and Ruth Pritchard Stafford. She was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School and East Carolina University. She was employed at Burroughs-Wellcome for 19 years and was later was employed by Pitt County Memorial Hospital for 15 years prior to her retirement. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Richard Peoples and a son, William Miles "Bill" Rogers. She is survived by her son, Charles Rogers and wife, Donna, of Grimesland; daughter, Pam Rogers of Greenville; granddaughters, Ashley Rogers of Grimesland and Kendall Jones of Greenville; and sisters, Susan Bumgarner and husband, Carl, and Jane Thompson and husband, Tommy, all of Winston-Salem; and five nephews. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 South Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

