...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Grace Ann Stafford Peoples, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held Friday at 2:00 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Asher Panton. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from Noon to 1:45 PM at funeral home and at other times at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Donna Rogers. Grace, a native of Pasquotank County, was the daughter of the late Miles and Ruth Pritchard Stafford. She was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School and East Carolina University. She was employed at Burroughs-Wellcome for 19 years and was later was employed by Pitt County Memorial Hospital for 15 years prior to her retirement. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Richard Peoples and a son, William Miles "Bill" Rogers. She is survived by her son, Charles Rogers and wife, Donna, of Grimesland; daughter, Pam Rogers of Greenville; granddaughters, Ashley Rogers of Grimesland and Kendall Jones of Greenville; and sisters, Susan Bumgarner and husband, Carl, and Jane Thompson and husband, Tommy, all of Winston-Salem; and five nephews. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 South Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com