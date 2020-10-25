Gracie Morgan

Gracie Ann Maitland Morgan
GREENVILLE - Gracie Ann Maitland Morgan, 63, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 31 at 1 pm at The Pentecostals of Greenville. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mrs. Morgan was born on September 1, 1957 to Danny and Gearline F. Maitland and grew up in Goldsboro. She received her B.A. and M.A. degrees in English from East Carolina University. She taught English in the Pitt County Public Schools for over 10 years and was currently an English instructor with Pitt Community College. A member of the Pentecostals of Greenville, Gracie wrote the church newsletter "The LatterReign", taught Sunday school and was involved in the music ministry.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, William Edward Morgan; sisters, Jerry Chafin (Mark), of Goldsboro, NC, Angie Holmes, of Villa Rica, GA and Barbara Herring, of Mt. Olive, NC; brother, Danny Maitland (Janet), of Elk Grove, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Pentecostals of Greenville Building Fund, 2950 S. Memorial Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.