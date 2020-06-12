Grady Karriker

Grady Lee Karriker
GREENVILLE - Grady Lee Karriker, 83, went to be in the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday at 11:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Son of the late Ortis & Nola Karriker, he was a native of Rowan County and a graduate of Landis High School. He served in the United States Navy for 20 years until his retirement. He then continued serving his country for another 20 years at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Grady was also a member of Landmark Baptist Church where he served in multiple areas. He was an avid outdoorsman and wood worker, as well as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brent Alan Karriker; sisters, Mildred Karriker Poole, Ethel Karriker Cline, and Evelyn Karriker; and brothers, Ortis Lee Karriker, Jr., Thomas Karriker, and Leon Karriker.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mildred (Millie) Ketner Karriker; son, Todd Anthony Karriker and wife, Joy, all of Greenville; and grandchildren, Forrest Daniel Karriker of Durham and Elisabeth (Elise) Hope Karriker of Greenville.
A reception will be held after the graveside service at Landmark Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Landmark Baptist Church, 4657 US-Hwy 13 South, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
