Graham Pollock Powell, 47, died on December 2, 2022 in Charleston, SC. He is survived by his parents, Clarine and Rob Powell of Greenville, NC, his grandmother, Catherine Gant Powell of Greenville, NC, brother Bert Powell and wife Peyton of Greenville, NC, brother John Powell and wife Davy of Charleston, SC, sister Catherine Powell Box and husband Jason of Swarthmore, PA, cousin Riddick Lynch of Charleston, SC, three nephews, Jackson, Gibbon and Bill Powell of Greenville and a niece, Caroline Powell of Charleston, SC. Graham had a large extended family and many friends who loved him and were loved by him. Graham was a graduate of Rose High School in Greenville, NC, Davidson College, and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He was recognized by his peers early in his law career as a Rising Star and later as a Super Lawyer while practicing as a Partner in the law firm of Wall, Templeton and Haldrup specializing in construction litigation. Graham was the immediate Past President of the South Carolina Defense Trial Attorneys Association and made significant contributions to his profession. His disdain for rules, exceptional argumentative skills and passion for helping those who needed it most made him the quintessential attorney. Graham had an adventurous spirit and his love of travel took him to Scotland, Australia, Spain, the Czech Republic, and several other destinations around the globe. While he would typically recruit and encourage others to go wherever he was going, he never minded going out on his own. Graham loved skiing and boating with friends. He was quick-witted, very funny and a spirited storyteller. Graham was creative and enjoyed finding special ways to surprise his nephews. He loved music, whether that meant jamming on his fiddle, crafting the perfect playlist, or best of all, attending a live show. Widespread Panic, Phish, Jack White and U2 were among the highlights. Graham had a sharp intellect and a newfound passion for writing. He detested conformity. One of the most important relationships in his life was with his loyal canine companion - Airlie. They spent 18 wonderful years together and enjoyed regular swims at Folly Beach. Graham was kind. He used all of his gifts to show up in big ways with big gestures. Lovingly referred to as the Mighty Mighty GP, Graham was big. His love was big. A service to celebrate his life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 2:30 PM, Sunday, December 18 followed by a reception. A gathering for a time of remembrance will be held in Charleston, SC on Wednesday, December 28 at a time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Junior Appalachian Musicians (www.jamkids.org/GrahamPowell) or the charity of your choice.