Gray Heath Baker
FARMVILLE - Gray Heath Baker, age 83, died Monday March 30, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held.
She is survived by a daughter, Allison Baker Eastwood and husband, Johnnie of Farmville; sons, Brian Baker and wife, Susan of Winterville, and Taylor Baker and wife, Misty of Shelby; grandchildren, Kristen Earle Baker, Melissa Sloan Baker, Kristen Nicole Smith, Joshua Davide Baker, Matthew Brian Baker, Nathan Wayne Baker, Danielle Ann Beaman, William Ethan Baker, Johnnie Asher Eastwood, Nicholas McNeely, and Courtney Thomas; great-grandchildren, Jordan Beaman, and Wyatt Bronson Smith; sisters, Faye Smith and husband, Kenneth of Farmville, and Katie Letchworth and husband, Van of Pinetops; brother, Ronald James Heath Jr. and wife, Janet of Farmville; and sister-in-law, Beth Ward and husband, Charles of Greenville.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
