...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Gregory Clyde Garris, 65, met his heavenly father on Sunday, November 27, 2022. A graveside memorial service will be conducted Friday at 3 pm in Ayden Cemetery. Mr. Garris was a lifetime resident of the Littlefield community of Ayden. He was the owner of Garris Lime Service, a company that he inherited from his father 42 years ago. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Ray Garris. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Ray Garris and Joshua Wilson Garris; mother, Alberta Stocks Garris; siblings, Jane Garris Wamsher and husband, Richard, all of Ayden, Milton Ray Garris, Jr. and wife, Mei Chun Feist Garris of Carbot, AR, Cynthia Garris Cox of Greenville, and Grover Hugh Garris of Ayden. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Donelle Martin Millwood of Honea Path, SC and her children, Charli, Leah, Henry and Andrew Millwood; Justin Martin of Moncks Corner, SC; Elizabeth Rachel Cox Williams and her children, Christian, Kayden and Kinsley; Abby Dalton Cox Patrick and her children, Michael and Mitchell; Matthew Garris Cox; and Bobby Feist. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.