Grover Mitchell Hardison
JAMESVILLE - Grover Mitchell Hardison, 84, of Jamesville, NC. passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born in Martin County to the late Almer Hardison and Mary Dare Styons Hardison on October 17, 1935.
Mitchell was married to Nell Hardison for 65 years and they lived in Jamesville where he worked at Weyerhaeuser and retired after 40 years of service. He was very active in his community and was a member of the Poplar Chapel Church of Christ, a member of the Skewarkee Masonic Lodge #90 and a member of the Martin County Shriners Club. He received an award for giving 101 pints of blood to The American Red Cross.
Mitchell loved his family, church, hunting, fishing and sports.
Mitchell was survived by his wife Nell Hardison of the home, two daughters, Terry H. Gardner of Jamesville, NC. and Kellie Hardison of Raleigh, NC. two sons, Robbie Hardison of Jamesville, NC and Todd Hardison of Greenville, NC. two sisters, Mamie Clyde Leggett of Windsor, NC. and Bertie Baggett of Windsor, NC. two brothers, Eugene Hardison of Jamesville, NC. and Larry Hardison of Jamesville, NC. six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Halsey Hardison and Elwood Hardison.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Poplar Chapel Church of Christ 2451 Jerden Thicket Rd. Jamesville, NC. 27846 or Martin County Shriners Club, P.O. Box 444 Williamston, NC 27892
The family will receive friends at Poplar Chapel Church of Christ on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm. There will be a 11:00am funeral service held at the church on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 conducted by Rev. David Jones and Carroll Jones, burial to follow at the Jamesville Cemetery with Masonic Rites.