Gui “Leo” Chen, 45, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in Pinewood Memorial Park. Chef Leo and his wife currently owned and operated Shogun Restaurant which began in 2012. Previously they owned and operated the Tokyo Restaurant. A loving husband, father, friend and mentor, he was a community advocate. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Chen; a son, Jack Chen, a daughter, Lina Chen; his father, two brothers and a sister. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Sunday from 4 – 7 p.m. On-line condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com .