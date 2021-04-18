Guy “PeeWee” Moore Jr., 79, of Grifton, passed away on Thursday April 15th, at Vidant Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 19th at 7pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel. PeeWee was born in Pitt Co. on September 6, 1941 to Leslie Guy and Annie Vandiford Moore. He retired from Snow Tractor after several years of service and also worked as a Farmer for most of his life. PeeWee loved the outdoors. He was a fisherman at heart and spent many hours hunting with his son. He had a special talent for woodworking and could “rig” anything to make it work again. He was a faithful and longtime member of Little Creek FWB Church. PeeWee was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and a sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Peggy Moore, of the home; his son, Leslie Moore, of Grimesland; a daughter, Amanda Moore, of Ayden and two grandchildren, Jason and Mackenzie Sutton, of Ayden. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, one sister, Barbara James, of Grifton, many other extended family members and his very special fur baby, Precious. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5-7pm prior to the service. Flowers are welcome. Online condolences to www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service- Ayden.