Guylene Scharf

Guylene "GiGi" Guthrie Scharf
HARKERS ISLAND - Guylene "GiGi" Guthrie Scharf, 78, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Bayview Cemetery, in Mill Creek, officiated by Rev. Lee Pittard.
Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcasted through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Guylene's obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
GiGi grew up in the Promise Land area in Morehead City. She was the owner of the "Pelican" dive boat in Atlantic Beach and a dive shop, "Rum Runner" in Greenville.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Scharf of the home; daughters, Gigi Hepler and husband Irvin of Newport and Laura Scharf Olson and husband Steve of Rockville, MD; Danny Scharf and wife Karen of Raleigh, and Craig Glancy of Washington; sisters, Barbara Ann Spano of Morehead City and Beth Gildersleeve of Morehead City; daughter-in-law, Lisa Glancy of Pinetown; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Benjamin Guthrie and Margaret Willis Guthrie; son, Tommy Glancy; brother, Benjy Guthrie; and sister, Patsy Rose.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will be followed.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.