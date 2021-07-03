H. Cloyd Philpott, Jr. 84, of Lexington, NC passed away on Tuesday, June 8. A Memorial Service for Mr. Philpott was held on Thursday, June 17th at 2pm at the First Presbyterian Church which is located at 15 West 3rd Ave, Lexington, NC. Mr. Philpott was born February 19, 1937 and was the son of the late Lt. Governor H. Cloyd Philpott, Sr. and Frances Thompson Philpott. He attended Lexington Senior High School and graduated from Va. Episcopal School where he lettered in numerous sports. He attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill where he joined Zeta Psi Fraternity. Mr Philpott graduated from American Business College. After college, he joined his uncles Robert, Hubert, and Alvin Philpott and his late brother-in-law Harry Anderson at United Furniture Corp. These men were highly regarded and admired by Cloyd. He retired as the company’s Purchasing Agent. He was generous, manly and full of “joie de vivre”. Many local athletes will remember Cloyd as a tough youth football coach who had numerous undefeated seasons while coaching the Kiwanis Giants. While being admonished by one of his assistant coaches for having the players line up and scrimmage on the first day of practice Cloyd turned to the assistant and gruffly asked “so how many games did you win last year?” The assistant quickly turned away and remained silent on that subject for the remainder of the, once again, undefeated season. Cloyd was past President of the Lexington Jaycees and was also a member of the local Kiwanis Club. In addition, Mr. Philpott, who was a church Elder, taught the Youth Sunday School class at First Presbyterian Church for many years. His young disciples will remember being enticed to be present at Sunday School for the hot dogs and other treats served by their dedicated teacher as a reward for their presence and participation. Mr. Philpott will be remembered for his dedication to the Davidson County Crisis Ministry for whom the food pantry building was named in his honor. Cloyd was a dedicated University of North Carolina sports fan and when not present at the event was watching from home. On May 6, 1967, Mr. Philpott wed Miss Katherine Elizabeth Barrett in Greenville, NC. Surviving Mr. Philpott are his wife, Katherine Barrett Philpott, Sisters: Kathleen Philpott Anderson and Jo Philpott Leonard (Ron Leonard), Nephews: Stephen Smith Thompson, and Robert Cloyd Thompson, Nieces: Anne Thompson Gould, Kathleen Anderson Danze, Tance Anderson Laughon, and Beth Anderson Bailey; many great nieces and nephews, and Brother & Sister-in-law John B. Barrett and Carol Waring Barrett of Rocky Mt. NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 586, Lexington NC 27293, Crisis Ministry, 107 E. Center St, Lexington NC 27292, Humane Society of DC, PO Box 1791, Lexington NC 27293 or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.