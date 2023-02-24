Hal Warren Pierce, 76, passed away at his home on Monday, February 20, 2023. Born in Wayne County on April 28, 1946, he was the son of the late Carl and Helen Pierce. In addition to his parents, Hal was preceded in death by his wife, Eldean Rhodes Pierce; and sister, Beverly Lynn Pierce along with special canine friends Max and Cody. Hal is a graduate of East Carolina University and worked at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, NC as a physics teacher for many years. Hal had a brilliant mind and was able to solve difficult equations with ease. He enjoyed performing physics experiments in the classroom and joking with students and staff. During his time as a teacher, Hal was able to touch the lives and hearts of thousands of students. Upon his retirement from teaching, Hal could often be seen on the pickleball court. When Hal wanted to get away, you could find him at the beach, or in Florida camping. He loved traveling internationally and particularly enjoyed the World cruise he was able to attend with his partner Jackie. Hal never met a stranger and talked to anyone he met who was willing to listen. Hal had a kind soul, was loved by all, and will be missed by many. A graveside service to celebrate Hal’s life will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Wayne Memorial Park in Dudley. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 , from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Seymour Funeral Home. Hal is survived by his brother, Danny Pierce and wife, Sheree; niece, Carla Pierce and husband, Timothy Marine; nephew, Chris Pierce; special partner, Jackie Prutzman; and special canine friend Missy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Hal and Eldean Pierce Beta Nu Scholarship fund at the ECU College of Nursing. Donations may be sent online via the website at http://Give.ecu.edu/piercenursing Services have been entrusted to Seymour Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.seymourfuneralhome.com.