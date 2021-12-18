Hall Miller, Jr.

Hall Crews "Buster" Miller, Jr.
AYDEN - Hall Crews "Buster" Miller, Jr, 73, passed away peacefully in his childhood hometown of Ayden, NC on December 15, 2021.
There will not be a service at this time. Buster was the son of the late Hall & Mary Miller of Ayden, NC. Buster enjoyed the past ten years living on the Pungo River in Belhaven, NC watching the sunrise and enjoying catching fish "off the point" or while out in his boat. Buster grew up as an outstanding athlete on the championship teams of Ayden High School football, track, baseball, and basketball during the mid-1960's. After High School, Buster turned down a full football scholarship to NCSU to pursue his studies.
He went on to get a double bachelor's degree at the School of Design and the School of Textiles at North Carolina State University. While at NC State, he developed lifelong friends at the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKAs) Fraternity. Also, while at NC State he was a handball champion, taught gymnastics, and was outstanding in intramural sports. He remained an avid Wolfpack sports supporter.
His passions over the years included; hunting, fishing, golfing, sketching, playing his guitar and paying his younger brother for lost UNC vs NCSU sports bets. Buster enjoyed a career in textiles that spanned all along the East Coast and with 9 different textile companies over his career.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hall & Mary Miller, his son, Jake Miller and his older sister, Margaret Miller Nunez.
Buster is survived by his younger sister Ann Calandro (Jim) of Waxhaw, NC and his younger brother Paul Miller (Leslie) of Raleigh, NC. "Uncle B" is survived by his 20 nieces and nephews and 24 great-nieces and great-nephews; all of whom were entertained by his antics.
We would like to thank all his friends and family who rallied around him while he battled cancer. You will never know how much we appreciate all the visits, texts, phone calls, letters, food, and the many prayers offered for him and with him during the past few months.
Thank you to his PIKA brothers for the love and care you all showed him both over the years and especially in his time of need these past months. He always loved to tell PIKA stories over the years. The Ayden teammates who reached out to Buster will never be forgotten.
Two of his last requests were for a Bible and an Ayden BBQ sandwich. (Thank you, Bobby and Joan Worthington, for providing both of those). Thank you to his special neighbor, Herbie Potter, who kept a protective and watchful eye over Buster for many years. We would like to thank the staff at Ayden Court Rehabilitation for the care they gave him during his last days.
Buster always talked about all the wonderful days growing up in Ayden, he always considered it his hometown and especially enjoyed the annual golf outings organized by Godfrey Little and the Community Foundation golf fund raiser every year.
In lieu of flowers, he would like for you to consider a donation to the Community Foundation Inc. 5480 WW Gaskins Rd, Ayden, NC 28513 for the athletics at Ayden-Grifton High School or the Ocracoke Preservation Society, PO Box 1240, Ocracoke, NC 27960.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.