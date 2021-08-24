Harmon Wynne

Harmon S. Wynne
GREENVILLE - Mr. Harmon S. Wynne, 75, of Greenville passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Wilkerson Funeral Chapel
Mr. Wynne will be available for viewing prior to the service. The family will greet friends after the service. Burial will be at a later date.
Harmon was a native of Pitt Co., he enjoyed fishing and cycling and worked in manufacturing most of his career.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Edgar Wynne and Annie Eliza Harrell.
Survived by: son, Johnny Staton Wynne and wife Ann Marie of Plymouth, MN; daughter, Angela Dawn Wynne of Greenville; grandchildren, Jonathan Michael Wynne, and Candace Renee Wynne of Plymouth, MN and Joshua Ryan Wynne of Palos Hills, IL; brother, Norman Edgar Wynne and sisters, Ann Wynne Butler, Louise Mavis Sutton and Christine Herring all of Robersonville, and Johnnie Mae Stover of Knightdale; long-time friend, Patricia Ann Crawford Wynne of Bethel.
