Harold Gaskins

Harold Adams "Slick" Gaskins
GREENVILLE - Mr. Harold Adams "Slick" Gaskins, 79, passed away on May 18, 2020.
A private service will be conducted at the Pinewood Mausoleum by Rev. Connie Newton. The family will receive friends following the service at the mausoleum.
Mr. Gaskins, son of the late Adam Glenwood and Minnie Adams Gaskins, was a native and lifelong resident of the Black-Jack community of Pitt County. He owned and operated Washington Squire, Barber & Style, for a number of years, retiring in 2009.
An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching all types of games, but especially baseball, golf and Carolina Basketball.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Carol Alligood Gaskins and a son, Christopher James Gaskins.
He is survived by a daughter, Catherine McGowan and husband, Michael, of Greenville; two sons, Greg Gaskins and his girlfriend, Lorrie Gentile, and Tony Alligood and wife, Laura, all of Washington; grandchildren, Autumn Dyson, Brittany Holt, Courtney McGowan, Victoria Sykes, Amber Alligood and Alyssa Edwards; brother, Gerald Glenn Gaskins and wife, Sybil, of Wilmington and his canine companion, "Puddles."
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, 6630 NC Hwy 43 S., Greenville, NC 27858.
