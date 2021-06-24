Harold Gene Goforth, age 75, a native of Hickory, NC passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at home. Mr. Goforth was the son of the late Pearl Phelps Goforth and Hobart Goforth. He served in the US Navy from 1965 to 1969 and he was honorably discharged certified in Aviation Electronics. His passions were flying, sailing, and family. He is a lifelong member of AOPA (Airplane Owners and Pilots Association) and flew for Air Wilmington in Wilmington, NC and Little River, SC. Goforth, owner operator of Karo Inc. was a lifelong member of OOIDA (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association). He is a regular attender and supporter of missions at Farmville Presbyterian Church in Farmville, NC. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rose Drake Goforth of the home; his stepson, Jay (Ashley) Howell; grandchildren, Taylor, Summer, and Carson Howell; his brother, Joe (Barbara) Goforth of Conover, NC; his sister, Nancy (Lamar) Huffman of Granite Falls, NC. He is beloved by 14 nieces and nephews; 23 great nieces and nephews; 20 great-great nieces and nephews from NC, VA, PA, OH, FLA, and US Virgin Islands. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim (Sarah) Goforth, Jerry (Linda) Goforth; and two infant brothers. Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Presbyterian Church in Farmville, NC. Memorial gifts may be made to Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg Street, Farmville, NC 27828. Sincere thanks to family, church family, and Health Care Providers and agencies for the prayers, cards, food, and special care you gave and still give. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.