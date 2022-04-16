Harold was born on September 25, 1936 to Harry C Dew and Vera Florine Powell in Lumberton NC. After Harold graduated from Raeford High School, he attended NCSU in Raleigh. Before graduating, he accepted a position with Burlington Industries in Raeford, NC and later in Drakes Branch, VA. In 1972, Harold and his family moved to Raleigh where he graduated from NCSU and began a new career in Real Estate. He was an active member of the Raleigh Board of Realtors for almost 50 years. In 2006, Harold and Bettie moved to Greenville NC where he continued his involvement in real estate He was married to Bettie Chloe Payne on October 16, 1960 at First Baptist Church, Red Springs, NC. Harold life was centered around his family, his work, and his church. He loved his family and went above and beyond to help where he could. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harry C Dew, Vera Powell, and his second mother, Betty Margaret Graham; his brothers Fred Knox Dew and wife Ellen, William Charles "Pete" Dew, Harry C. Dew, Jr. and Robert Earl "Bobby" Dew. He is survived by his wife, Bettie P. Dew, son; H. Powell Dew, Jr. (Sharon); daughter, Mary Ruth Dew; granddaughter, Amber Nichole Arnold (David); brothers James Kenneth "Ken" Dew (Kathy), Edward "Eddie" Ray Dew Beverly), sisters Doris Jean Dew, Margaret Ann Whitten (Mike), sister-in-law's, Joyce Dew (Charles) and Ann Dew (Harry), numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Also left to cherish his memory are his "adopted" grandchildren, Lisa Sawyer, Racheal Sawyer (Jon), Cara Bligh, as well as a loyal friend, Juan Gonzalez. Visitation will be at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd.SE, Greenville NC at 10:00 am on Monday, April 18 with funeral service at 11:00 am. Graveside services will be held privately in North Wilkesboro, NC. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.