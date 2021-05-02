Dr. Harriet Husted Wooten, 97, of Greenville, N.C., passed away peacefully in her home on April 23, 2021. Born in Union City, N.J., she was the only child of Marian Lamont Husted and Milton Edison Husted. Interment will be at Cherry Hill Cemetery on Monday, May 3, at 2 pm. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 4 at 2 pm, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, NC. The service will be live streamed via the church website for those who wish to view it at www.StPaulsEpiscopal.com Harriet’s happiest childhood memories were of summers spent on the family dairy farm in Cobleskill, N.Y. She graduated from Wells College in 1944 during WWII and enlisted in the Naval Reserve. After the war she entered the University of Maryland School of Medicine, graduating in 1950. She remained at Baltimore City Hospital as an intern and there met, John Wooten, an orthopedic resident from Greenville, N.C. They were engaged before the year’s end, and married in 1951. As her husband noted, joining the Navy and going to medical school might be commonplace for women today, but indicated an adventuresome spirit seventy years ago. After their wedding, John was activated for Korean War duty, serving at Camp Polk in Louisiana. In 1955 the couple returned to civilian life, making their home in Greenville, where they would raise four boys. Harriet put her medical practice on hold until the youngest son entered kindergarten. She served as a physician at East Carolina Student Health Service until her retirement in 1984. Her work as a doctor was not limited to a clinic. Harriet spent many years providing knowledge and loving counsel not only for her patients, but for family, friends, and the community at large. Her work included time with the county health department, American Red Cross, and nine years of service on the Pitt County Board of Mental Health. She also served on the board of directors of Sheppard Memorial Library and Friends of the School of Music, and taught Sunday school at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for 12 years. Although caring for others was a central purpose and joy in Harriet’s life, her passions were many. She enjoyed poetry, music, a rousing game of Charades, star gazing, and, along with John, sailing, gardening and playing golf. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sorely missed but her spirit for life lives on in those whom she loved. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Lemuel Wooten, Sr., and her son Henry Husted Wooten. She is survived by her sons John, David and Lamont and their families, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Our family remains deeply appreciative of the friendship and loving care provided by Evelyn Boyd for over five decades, as well as by Alice Hart and Lisa Clemmons, and the entire Cypress Glen Community during Harriet’s final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Harriet’s memory to one of the following organizations: ECU School of Music, for the Henry Husted Wooten Keyboard Scholarship, Checks payable to ECU Foundation, Chris Ulffers, School of Music, MS 506. ECU, Greenville, NC. 27858; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1924, Greenville, NC 27858; Sound Rivers, 108 Gladden St., Washington, N.C. 27889; Harriet and John Laboratory for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Disease Research, 7N72. Brody Medical Sciences Building, 600 Moye Boulevard, Mailstop 610, ECU, Greenville, NC. 27834-4354. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com