Harriet Ward Goff, 89, of Williamston, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. A Martin County native, Harriet was born on August 20th 1933 to James Herbert and Hazel Edmondson Ward who preceded her in death. On June 5th, 1955, she married James Warren Goff the absolute love of her life. She was a devoted wife and mother, but perhaps her best role was “G-ma” for her grandchildren, great grandchildren and to any and every friend of theirs who was privileged to know her. Harriet graduated from Williamston High School and East Carolina Teachers College, which later became ECU, where she was a member of the marching band and an honor student. Her career teaching 2nd grade spanned over 31 years and her “school children” were her life. Watching them grow and flourish was her biggest accomplishment. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, Christian Women’s Fellowship leader, Hannah circle leader, youth leader, and member of the original handbell choir, Deacon, Elder, and Elder emeritus. The Christian love and compassion she radiated, was an example for her family and the entire community. She was a proud organizing and charter member of the Grimes-Mayo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of the Colonial Dames of XVII century, and First Families of North Carolina. She enjoyed socializing with her bridge club, and her “Breakfast Club” made up of her retired teaching buddies. She is survived by her husband Warren, her daughters Becky Bundy and husband Mike of Williamston; LuAnne Griffin and husband Georgie of Williamston; grandchildren: Dawn Manning and husband Tim of Greenville; Brooks Bundy of Greenville; Gus Griffin of Williamston; Rebecca Wright and husband Zach of Raleigh; brother: Herbert Ward and wife Cinda of Williamston; great grandchildren: Hutch and McKinley Manning and Finley and Asher Bundy. She is also survived by her many precious nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends. Visitation was held Thursday, May 11th from 6-8 p.m. and Funeral services were held Friday, May 12th at 11 a.m. both at First Christian Church in Williamston. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following. Memorial donations may be directed to Williamston Fire and Rescue Department at 901 Washington St. Williamston, NC 27892 and First Christian Church at 101 E. Liberty St. Williamston, NC 27892.