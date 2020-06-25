Harrison Harkley, Jr.
WILSON - Mr. Harrison Harkley, Jr., 71, died Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service in Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Harrison Harkley, Jr. will be by invitation only.