Harry Cecil Hall, 93, died Sunday, April 18, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 2PM at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1:30pm at Edwards Funeral Home. Please observe Covid regulations and wear a mask. A native of Kinston, Cecil was born on April 28, 1927 to Grover Cleveland and Blanche Triplett Hall. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy, where he was honorably discharged in August 1946. For over 30 years, he was a Master Electrician at DuPont. After retiring, he continued his electrical work for friends and loved ones. Cecil was always willing to help anyone in need whether he knew them or not. His word was his bond. He loved his family and always put them first. He was passionate over his grandchildren. In his later years, one could find him on a river or creek bank fishing, which was his second love. He is survived by his wife, Louella Dillon Hall; four daughters, Cecilia Wicker and husband, Terry, Jane Outlaw and husband, Linwood, Brenda Case and husband, Jay and Faye Butler and husband, Donald; seven grandchildren, Mikael Ray Gross, Jana Leigh Miller, Billy Potter, Heather Lyn Bateman, Jeffrey Scott Rouse, Douglas Collins Butler and Christopher Ryan Butler; ten great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his feline friend and constant companion, Grace Lyn. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard, Kenneth, Harold, G.C. and Pete; and sisters, Thelma Whitfield and Elsie Bullock. The family would like to thank Community Home Health Care & Hospice for their care and concern shown to Cecil and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cecil’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.