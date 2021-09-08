Harry Lee Hart, 77, passed away Saturday morning September 4, 2021. Viewing will be held at Farmers Funeral Home, 109 Second St. Ayden N.C. on Friday, September 10th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Family is requiring a mask for entry and viewing, and a limited number of individuals in the viewing area at a time. Graveside services will be at Evergreen Memorial Estates at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 11th, at 5971 Dudley Rd. Grifton, N.C. Harry graduated from Grifton High School, attended East Carolina University where he studied Business Administration, in addition, he completed associates degrees in Forestry and Marine Biology a Wayne Community College. He was a USMC Vietnam Veteran and was awarded medals during his service (Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam service medal with 4 stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with clasp, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm and frame). After being honorably discharged from the Marines, Harry joined the Army National Guard where he was called to active duty in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm where he received the Armed Forces Reserve Medal and the Army Achievement Medal. Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Lee Askew of Farmville, NC and Lillian Hill Hart, and James Conrad Hart of Grifton, NC. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Hart of Greenville, NC, granddaughter Lillian McWilliams of St Louis, MO, former spouse Nancie Hart of New Bern, NC, stepdaughter Ann Harris of Newport NC, sister Claudia Ladwig and husband Brian of Grifton NC, brother Jeff Hart and wife Karessa of Cheraw, SC., brother George Hart and wife Vicki of Cincinnati OH, brother James Hart of Grifton, N.C., grandchildren Wesley Setzer, Kayla Clements, great granddaughter Skyler Setzer of Newport N.C, many wonderful nieces nephews and friends. Harry Lee is also survived by a special family, Alice Avery, Harvey and Lorie Avery, Alicia and Abe Collins and his two grandchildren Mackenzie and Hope Collins. Harry was their endeared friend and Papa that they all love very much. Alice and her family were blessed to have shared the past 22 years with Harry and their lives have been forever changed by his presence and affection. Harry Lee, Papa Harry, Popple Harry, Husband, Dad, Stepdad, Significant other, Brother, Uncle, and brother-in-law he held many roles within the family. If you needed to find Harry,you could always check his garden or blueberry patch where he spent many hours tending and harvesting his bounty. Harry was an avid and skilled fisherman and shared his talent with many through the years casting lines. He enjoyed turkey hunting and had become somewhat of a squirrel sniper over the years. When he wasn’t fishing, hunting, farming, or hanging out with friends and family, Harry could also be found burning up the dance floor with his signature spin even at the young age of 77. He will be missed by all the lives he touched through the years. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harry Lee Hart please visit our Tribute store. Or in lieu of flowers please donate to the Duke Covid-19 Research Support Fund at: https://giving.dukehealth.org/ways-to-give/covid-19-response-funds.