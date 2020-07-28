Harry Cameron Mauney
MATTHEWS - Mr. Harry Cameron Mauney, 85, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.
A memorial graveside service was conducted for the family in Greenwood Cemetery with Military honors.
Mr. Mauney, son of the late William R. and Virginia Beam Mauney, was a native of Gaston County. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and later owned and operated Commonwealth Medical Supply, based in Roanoke, VA. An avid and talented golfer, Mr. Mauney regularly enjoyed playing courses in Scotland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Mary Dunn Beatty Mauney, and brother, William Ralph Mauney, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Seidel Mauney; daughters, Mary Lynn Knowles and usband, Mark, of Charlotte, Melissa Lawson and husband, Jay, of High Point; stepson Randy Seidel of Moneta, VA; and stepdaughter, Becki Wilson, of Elm City, along with 11 beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by his greatly loved brothers, Donald R Mauney of Richmond VA, Darrell G Mauney and wife, Jo, of Richmond, VA and sister Linda M Gibbs of Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association, ttps://www.alz.org/ 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
