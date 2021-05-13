Harvey Brann Yancey, Sr. went to his eternal home in Heaven on Monday, May 10, 2021. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones in the comfort of his home. Harvey was the youngest son of the late George Harvey Yancey and Mary Terry Yancey. He was born on February 17, 1941 in South Boston, VA where he lived until he was 11 years old and then moved to Maysville, NC where he stayed and raised a family and made his home until his retirement in 2010. Harvey and his wife successfully owned and operated Harvey B. Yancey Trucking Company for 50 years. Upon retirement he moved to Winterville, NC where he built a home near his younger son & family and dwelled for many wonderful years before going to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Harvey was a loving and devoted father, granddaddy and friend. He was a quiet and generous man with a kind heart and a gentle spirit. He had a passion for racing and all things NASCAR. He also loved Carolina basketball, his "man cave" and any sweet treats. His family and extended family were dear to his heart and his life was dedicated to providing for and loving them. He belonged to Open Door Church for 11 years and will be greatly missed by all who knew him there. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, George Allen Yancey, Crafton Carlton Yancey Sr. and Wayne Terry Yancey. He leaves behind his faithful and loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Collins Yancey. Together they have 2 sons, Harvey Brann Yancey, Jr., his wife Vivian Willoughby Yancey and their twins, Cooper and Willow. Richard Wayne Yancey, his wife Tonya Foster Yancey and their 2 daughters, Ellie and Brooke. He also leaves behind a sister, Lois Hite, nieces, Debbie Jones, Mary Rhodes, Patsy Wiley, Cindy Wilson, Tammy Putz, Mamie Harris, and Angie Bender and nephew, Crafton Carlton Yancey, Jr. and many other beloved family members and friends. He will be deeply missed by all. The family will receive friends Friday evening, May 14 from 6 – 8 PM at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at the same location. Burial will follow at Dogwood Cemetery in Maysville, NC. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.