Harvey Duiguit Mills, 81, passed away peacefully at home August 6th, 2022. The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 4 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Thelma Ree Buck Mills, and son-in-law, Danny Spain. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Faye Gray of 61 years; daughter, Sherry Spain; granddaughter, Danielle Staats and husband, Bill; sister, Judy Williams and husband, Jackson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was born in Black Jack and was a lifelong resident of Hollywood Crossroads, Pitt County. He graduated from Chicod School. He worked for Bostic Sugg Furniture Company and the Laughinghouse family for 55 years and also managed their rental properties. He also farmed in his earlier years. He enjoyed working outdoors on his tractor and helping riends/neighbors with their yards. He was a member of Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church and served as a deacon for 22 years and assistant Sunday School teacher to his wife for many years. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 2581 Black Jack-Grimesland Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.