Harvey Turnage, III

Harvey William Turnage, III
GOLDSBORO - Harvey William Turnage III of Goldsboro, NC passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill from a heart attack after a long battle with Covid-19. He was born in Atlanta, GA June 12, 1953 to the late Harvey William Turnage Jr. and Patricia Hughes Turnage.
Harvey resided in Goldsboro for 50 years where he was a dedicated employee of the Royal Sun Alliance, and more recently Belks. His love of anything UNC was matched only by his love of his friends and family.
Harvey is survived by his sister, Patricia Calloway and husband Chip of Alexandria, VA; nephews Christopher Calloway, wife Emily, and Charles Calloway, wife Madison; and 3 great-nieces and a great nephew on the way; his dear Aunt Lou and Janice Turnage.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Harvey's memory to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, 450 West Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27599.
Harvey is in the care of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd. Raleigh, NC 27609.