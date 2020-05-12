Hattie Dunn

Hattie Elks Dunn
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Hattie Elks Dunn, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 8, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A private family graveside will be held on Monday in Pinewood Memorial Park with Rev. Jeff Manning officiating.
A native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, Mrs. Dunn was born to the late Nyman and Thelma Haddock Elks and was a graduate of Grimesland High School. She met and married the love of her life, the late William A. "Bill" Dunn, and they made their home in Greenville. For more than 50 years, she was the owner and operator of Dunn's Body Shop which continues in operation today. Mrs. Dunn was a charter member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Elks Keeter and a brother, Coy Lee Elks.
She is survived by: daughter, Mary Kay Dunn Piner; son, William A. "Bill" Dunn, Jr. and wife, Sherry; grandchildren, Rex Piner and wife, Ashley, Hillary Dunn, Brooke Dunn, and Will Dunn; great-grandchildren, Jackson Piner, Abby Piner, Chloe Lewis; sisters, Renay Elks Ross and Dolly Elks Cox, all of Greenville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858.
